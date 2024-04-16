Dubai: The intercity bus service between Dubai - Abu Dhabi, Dubai - Sharjah and Dubai - Ajman was suspended on Tuesday evening, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said on its X account.
The RTA added that the temporary pause in the service is due to the unstable weather situation, which brought heavy rains and flooded many roads.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued an amber alert on Tuesday aftertnoon but was upgraded to red by Tuesday evening.
“Hazardous weather events of exceptional severity are forecast,” the NCM alert indicates.