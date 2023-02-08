Abu Dhabi: The UAE and Qatar have launched a new project linking their traffic information systems. The link enables the exchange of information on traffic violations committed by motorists from both countries.
The inauguration of the project followed the second meeting of the Joint Security Committee between the two countries, which was held recently in Abu Dhabi.
Officials said the new system had been completed and launched within an integrated GCC project that aims to exchange information, unify procedures and ease provision of services.
The move followed several meetings between the committees and technical work teams of the two nations in selecting networks, exchanging documents and requirements for linking services, and piloting the system in order to enhance smart services.