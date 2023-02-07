Dubai: Udrive, the dedicated pay-per-minute car rental platform, launched an exclusive fleet to enable smoother mobility to and from Hatta for residents and tourists to explore recreational, cultural and natural attractions in the Highlands of Dubai.

The Hatta offering is aligned with the UAE’s visionary tourism campaign ‘World’s Coolest Winter’, which aims to support domestic tourism within the UAE while attracting global tourism by highlighting the country’s most famous recreational, cultural and natural landmarks. Last year, the campaign increased domestic tourism by 36 per cent, reaching 1.3 million tourists. By promoting smoother mobility between Dubai and Hatta, Udrive and RTA are providing a trustworthy and convenient transport system for explorers.

Adel Shakeri, Director of Planning and Business Development, Public Transport Agency, RTA, stated: “RTA's strategy is focused on providing an integrated transportation network between Dubai and Hatta, which continues to strengthen its position as a major tourism destination. With the tourist season in full swing, we align ourselves with key strategic partners, such as Udrive, to provide seamless travel for both visitors and residents of the UAE who are looking for somewhere special to spend quality time."

With each pay-per-minute car-sharing vehicle being utilized for three to five trips in a single day, Udrive is also supporting the Dubai 2040 Urban Plan’s bid to build a 20-minute city by reducing the strain of moving across the city and improving connectivity for passengers across the emirates.

The start-up has nearly 1,000 cars in its fleet in the UAE and has recently expanded into KSA as well. There are 380,000 registered users and a total of 2 million trips since its launch in 2016.

Nicholas Watson, Co-founder and CEO of Udrive said: “Hatta, for many, is one of the UAE’s unexplored gems that gives a truly fantastic range of possibilities for tourists. Being part of Dubai, and working alongside the vision of the city, it is exhilarating for us to deliver unforgettable leisure experiences for residents and tourists alike. It is a region that requires motor-vehicle transport to access and with our ambition to give the freedom of mobility to the entire UAE population, this partnership is mutually aligned and a strategic use of our platform to better connect people with Hatta as a top adventure destination.”

The Hatta fleet has been activated with increased mileage allowances within the Udrive platform to provide affordable mobility solutions to and from the destination. Users will be able to book one of the dedicated cars to travel and/or from the Highlands of Dubai in comfort while having the flexibility to use the car within Hatta to explore some of its best attractions. Currently, the offering is available to Udrive customers in Dubai, with plans to expand it into other Emirates.