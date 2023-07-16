Sharjah: The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has announced a partial closure of Al Musalla Street in Khorfakkan for maintenance works.
The SRTA announced that the road will be closed for two phases of maintenance work to improve its efficiency.
Phase 1 will begin on Monday, July 17 and end on Monday, July 31. Phase 2 will begin on Tuesday, August 1 and end on Monday, August 14.
It urged motorists to drive cautiously and abide by traffic rules and regulations.
SRTA also apologised for any inconvenience caused by the work.