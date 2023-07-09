Ajman: The Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman has announced the completion of the first phase of the Al Ittihad Street development project, which was opened to the public today, July 9.
The first phase was completed ahead of the scheduled date.
The project, which started in July 2022, includes the construction of a bridge on Al Ittihad Street. It consists of three lanes for vehicles coming from Dubaitowards Sheikh Khalifa Intersection with the installation of a traffic light at the intersection of Al Ittihad and Kuwait Streets under the bridges, in addition to a bridge for those coming from Al Hassan Bin Al Haitham Street leaving Ajman from Ajman Industrial Area towards Sharjah.
The department has provided five lanes in accordance with the volume of use to ensure that the street accommodates 16,000 vehicles per hour, as well reduces the trip time by 50 per cent.