Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) today announced the opening of the second and final phase of the Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Corridor Improvement Project which spans 8km along Ras Al Khor Road from Dubai-Al Ain Road to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. Works completed entailed the construction of four bridges, stretching 2km in total.

The project was carried out in two phases. The first phase involved widening Ras Al Khor Road from three to four lanes in each direction and constructing a two-lane service road on both sides. The aim was to increase traffic safety and flow while eliminating the existing overlapping traffic spots. It boosted the road’s capacity to 10,000 vehicles per hour and cut the travel time from 20 minutes to about seven minutes.

The initial phase’s work included the construction of two main bridges. The first is a 740 meter three-lane bridge that serves the traffic incoming from Dubai-Al Ain Road and Al Khail Road heading eastward to Dubai Creek Harbour with an inward capacity of about 7,500 vehicles per hour. The second is a two-lane bridge with slopes reaching 990 meters and a capacity of about 3,100 vehicles per hour to serve the traffic coming from Dubai Creek Harbour heading to Ras Al Khor – Hatta Road. Works also entailed the construction of a new 5km road of four lanes in each direction as well as entry and exit points to serve the newly developed areas and streamline the traffic flow from the intersection of Nadd Al Hamar Road and Ras Al Khor Road.

The second and final phase also included enhancing the capacity of the intersection of Nadd Al Hamar Road and Ras Al Khor Road by constructing a two-lane bridge stretching 988 meters with a free left turn for traffic incoming from Nadd Al Hamar Road in the direction of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road. It also included the construction of another 115 metre-long two-lane bridge to serve the traffic incoming from Nadd Al Hamar Road to Ras Al Khor Road in the direction of Dubai-Al Ain Road along with 368 metres two lane underpass providing a right-turn for traffic inbound from Ras Al Khor Road heading to Nadd Al Hamar. Additionally, the existing junction was improved, and the existing turns were widened