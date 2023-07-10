Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police has launched a new advanced system for paying traffic fines to facilitate motorists.
The system can be availed on the Abu Dhabi Police website www.adpolice.gov.ae.
The initiative has been launched under the “Smart Services for Modern Police” campaign.
The police explained that registration for availing the smart service is free of charge. Documents that need to be submitted include Emirates ID and vehicle ownership or registration papers.
Abu Dhabi Police stated that the conditions for registration for the service require the personal presence of the owner or the representative of the owner of the vehicle in case the service is availed directly through the service centre in one of the Abu Dhabi Police departments, or registration through one of the submission channels such as the smart application of Abu Dhabi Police or through the smart application of the Abu Dhabi Government Services Platform (TAMM), or through the website of TAMM, or through electronic kiosks.
Abu Dhabi Police said that one of the conditions for registration for the service is that there should be no traffic violations, such as traffic points or vehicle seizure, as the customer must add traffic points to the driver’s licence and pay the vehicle reservation allowance.