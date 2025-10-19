Drivers urged to join courses for traffic points reduction and licence reinstatement
Abu Dhabi Police, through its Police Follow-up and Aftercare Department, have rolled out a special traffic points reduction initiative at Mushrif Mall Center, aiming to help drivers manage their traffic violations and maintain safe driving habits.
The programme will run from October 20 to November 20, 2025, every day from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM on the first floor of the mall, offering residents a convenient opportunity to participate in the courses and workshops.
Under the initiative, drivers can take advantage of two main services:
Reduce up to 8 traffic points for those with fewer than 24 points on their driving licence.
Reinstate their driving licence for drivers who have accumulated 24 points, by completing the designated educational courses after paying the applicable fees.
Authorities have urged all eligible drivers to take part in the programmes, emphasising that such initiatives not only help clear traffic points but also promote road safety and compliance with traffic regulations across the emirate.
The initiative reflects Abu Dhabi Police’s continued commitment to community engagement and proactive road safety measures, providing accessible solutions for drivers to manage violations responsibly.
