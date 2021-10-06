Fujairah: An Asian truck driver died after his vehicle flipped over on Yabsa Road — a dedicated carriage way developed for trucks in Fujairah.
Police said the accident took place on Wednesday afternoon. The truck flipped over on Yabsa Road in the Sukmkum area of Fujairah, after the driver lost control due to over-speeding.
Read more
- Abu Dhabi public bus routes, timings and real-time updates now on Google Maps
- Dubai taxi drivers return Dh4.7 million worth of items left behind by riders
- New ticket machines, info screens for Dubai bus riders
- Expanding Dubai community in Al Barsha to get more roads, streetlights and rainwater drainage
The driver died on the spot while a passenger on the truck sustained moderate injuries and was admitted to Fujairah Hospital by National ambulance. The deceased was also transferred to Fujairah Hospital for completion of legal procedures.