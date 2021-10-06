Truck
The truck after it flipped over on Yabsa Road in the Sukmkum area of Fjairah. Image Credit: Supplied
Also in this package

Fujairah: An Asian truck driver died after his vehicle flipped over on Yabsa Road — a dedicated carriage way developed for trucks in Fujairah.

Police said the accident took place on Wednesday afternoon. The truck flipped over on Yabsa Road in the Sukmkum area of Fujairah, after the driver lost control due to over-speeding.

Read more

The driver died on the spot while a passenger on the truck sustained moderate injuries and was admitted to Fujairah Hospital by National ambulance. The deceased was also transferred to Fujairah Hospital for completion of legal procedures.