Abu Dhabi's Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre said updates on public buses in the emirate are now available on Google Maps. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
Abu Dhabi: Public bus users in Abu Dhabi can now track bus services through real-time updates available on Google Maps.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) said the updates are now available on the widely-used navigation and mapping platform. Commuters can therefore easily track bus services, which makes public transport more accessible.

Encouraging public transport usage

The app also shows bus service routes across the emirate, in addition to schedules and bus stop locations. This information has long been available on the ITC’s Darbi app, but making it available on Google Maps is likely to enhance its reach and encourage greater use of public buses.

Service improvements

Over the last two years, the ITC has greatly invested in improving bus services in the emirate. In addition to developing additional air-conditioned bus stops across the capital, the public transport provider also equipped vehicles with WiFi connectivity and increased the size of its fleet.

In a bid to enhance connectivity through its network, it also now employs shuttle services on Yas Island and Al Shahama that help commuters access free rides to bus stations on demand.