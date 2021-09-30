Abu Dhabi: Public bus users in Abu Dhabi can now track bus services through real-time updates available on Google Maps.
The Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) said the updates are now available on the widely-used navigation and mapping platform. Commuters can therefore easily track bus services, which makes public transport more accessible.
Encouraging public transport usage
The app also shows bus service routes across the emirate, in addition to schedules and bus stop locations. This information has long been available on the ITC’s Darbi app, but making it available on Google Maps is likely to enhance its reach and encourage greater use of public buses.
Service improvements
Over the last two years, the ITC has greatly invested in improving bus services in the emirate. In addition to developing additional air-conditioned bus stops across the capital, the public transport provider also equipped vehicles with WiFi connectivity and increased the size of its fleet.
Read more
- UAE car owners will get hit with higher motor premiums in 2022 - and they have themselves to blame
- UAE: These Sharjah motorists can have their traffic black points reduced
- Watch: Dubai’s RTA holds final tests for self-driving logistics transport means
- Heavy vehicles allowed on E66 Al Ain-Dubai highway only between 10pm and 6am
In a bid to enhance connectivity through its network, it also now employs shuttle services on Yas Island and Al Shahama that help commuters access free rides to bus stations on demand.