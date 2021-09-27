Abu Dhabi: Heavy vehicles are allowed on the E66 Al-Ain Dubai highway only between 10pm and 6am, Abu Dhabi emirate’s transport regulator reminded in an alert on Monday.
In addition, the load on any vehicle on the road, known officially as the Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan Street, must not exceed 45 tons, the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) said. All vehicles must also adhere to the highest safety standards, and stick to the designated routes only.
Off-peak hours
The highway connects to the Hazza Bin Sultan Street in Al Ain city, and heavy vehicles were first permitted in August to use the thoroughfare during off-peak hours. Work on connecting roads, such as Al Shiwayb Street towards the Northern Emirates, is still ongoing. The road network is being built to enhance connectivity, and reduce travel time, between the emirates.
The ITC earlier called upon heavy vehicles not to enter residential areas, and to park their vehicles only in designated spaces.