Sharjah: Motorists in Sharjah’s Central Region can now reduce or eliminate their traffic black points by enrolling in road safety awareness lectures.
Colonel Ahmad Jassim Al Zaabi, director of the Central Region Police Department, in cooperation with Sharjah Driving Institute, announced a rehabilitation programme for violators of the Federal Traffic Law .
The programme aims to reduce traffic points and give drivers an opportunity to avoid having their driving license withdrawn.
Col Al Zaabi said the lectures will be available in Arabic, English and Urdu, and focus on rehabilitating and training traffic law violators by enrolling them in specialised courses.
Motorists can join the programme once during the year, in line with the directives of the Ministry of Interior and the General Command of Sharjah Police.