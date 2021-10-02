The new roads will mainly cover Mohammed bin Rashid Gardens in the growing community of 4,500 residents Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded a contract for constructing internal roads at Al Barsha South 3 in Dubai to meet the needs of population growth and urbanisation in the area.

The move comes in line with Dubai’s ‘Master Plan for Internal Roads of Residential District’ endorsed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai. It also follows the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council.

Mattar Al Tayer Saturday’s announcement came from Mattar Al Tayer, RTA’s director-general and chairman of its board of executive directors. Al Tayer said: “Constructing internal roads stems from RTA’s keenness to upgrade the basic infrastructure of roads, streetlights and rainwater drainage systems at residential areas. This project, which involves the construction of internal roads spanning 6.4km, is situated at the Mohammed bin Rashid Gardens. It is surrounded by Al Barsha South 2 to the north, Al Hebiah 1 and 4 to the south, Motor City, Sports City and Arjan to the east, and Al Barsha South 4 to the west. The project works also includes streetlights, car parks and bus stops.”

Improving connectivity

He added that the project facilitates access to the recently developed district of Al Barsha South 3 to serve about 4,500 inhabitants. It improves the connectivity of the area by raising the capacity of entry and exit points of Hessa St by 1,500 vehicles per hour. It also improves the connection with residential districts under-construction, such as the existing road network of Arjan, which will ease the movement to and from Umm Suqeim St as well as the roads network of Al Barsha South 2.

More works

RTA intends to undertake the construction of internal roads at Al Quoz 2 in the area between Al Khail and Meydan Roads together with main roads network extending 16 km. It also plans to carry out infrastructure works that include rainwater drainage network, streetlight works, safe pedestrian lanes and levelling the alleyways between houses.

RTA has plans to pave internal roads extending 12km at Nad Al Sheba 2. This residential community is bordered by three main roads: Dubai – Al Ain Road towards the west, Nad Al Hamar St towards the east and south, and Al Manama St towards the north.

Other facilities

Construction works to be carried out include parallel parking, streetlights, rainwater drainage system and sewage network. It will also assess the condition of internal roads stretching 27km from engineering, traffic safety and drainage of rainwater perspectives.