Ras Al Khaimah: Five people were killed and one suffered injuries in a horrific road accident on Emirates Ring Road here on Wednesday.
The vehicle carrying six people suddenly swerved and collided with a heavy truck, resulting in the death of five people, while one was seriously injured.
Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Police patrols and National Ambulance rushed to the accident site as soon as the Operations Room of RAK Police received a report about the accident.
The dead bodies were transported to hospital by road, while the injured was transferred to hospital by the Air Wing of the Ministry of Interior.