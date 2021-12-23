Dubai: Dubai: A traffic accident involving seven vehicles on Dubai’s Al Khail Road was reported late in the evening today.
According to Dubai Police, two persons were injured in the accident.
Initial report revealed that not leaving safe distance between vehicles and distracted driving were the reasons behind the accident.
Dubai Police have urged all motorists to follow traffic instructions and not to be distracted while driving.
“Please be cautious while driving,” a tweet from Dubai Police said.
According to Dubai Police, the accident occurred before the Heasa Road bridge in the direction towards Abu Dhabi.