Sharjah
Map showing the routes for temporary closures in Sharjah. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Sharjah Police General Command has issued a notification regarding a temporary closure on Khalid Lagoon, from Khalidiyya Bridge to Al Intifada Street, in both directions.

The closures will be effective today and on Saturday, from 2pm to 6pm, in order to facilitate celebrations by the Ministry of Interior to observe the Golden Jubilee of the UAE.

Sharjah Police have urged all motorists and road users to use alternative routes.