Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority has improved 10 bus routes in the emirate following a study and Big Data analysis based on crowdsourcing features on the RTA Dubai smart app, which enabled the public to submit their feedback, suggestions and comments.
Adel Shakri, Director of Planning and Business Development, Public Transport Agency, RTA, said: “In 2021, we have received via RTA Dubai app 7,319 interactions and 6,678 proposals for new bus routes. Out of 413 votes received, 265 votes called for launching a bus service from Al Qusais to Al Maktoum International Airport. We have also received 641 votes for other proposed routes. Accordingly, we have made improvements on 10 public bus routes in Dubai.”
People can propose opening new bus routes or improvements on the existing services through polls in the app, he added.
“The step aims to engage the public in boosting the integration of Dubai Bus network and keep up with the growing needs of bus riders, be it residents, visitors or tourists. The initiative, which is the first of its kind in the region, also aims to source public proposals about introducing new bus stops and improving the existing bus routes, which will up the satisfaction and happiness of current riders and attract new ones as well.”