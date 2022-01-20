Abu Dhabi: A Dh2,000 fine and 12 traffic black points will be imposed on motorists for noisy and disruptive driving behaviour, the Abu Dhabi Police have warned.
A motorist found modifying engines or chassis, which is required to remove a car’s silencer, will also incur a Dh1,000 fine and 12 traffic black points, if the modification is carried out without the required permits. In addition, the vehicle will be impounded for 30 days.
Vehicle impounded
In 2021, the Abu Dhabi Police impounded 2,750 vehicles for noisy driving, following unlicensed engine or chassis modifications. In a statement, the Police also warned against noisy driving, which can be reckless and disruptive to people in the surrounding areas. In fact, high decibel levels can induce panic and nervousness among other motorists, road users and residents, especially children and the elderly.
The Police has therefore urged residents to report noisy vehicles to the Police Command and Control Centre by calling 999, adding that legal actions will be pursued against violators.
Federal law
Article 20 of the Federal Traffic Law penalizes noisy driving with the Dh2,000 fine and 12 traffic black points. The penalty for making unlicensed changes to the engine or chassis is meanwhile outlined in Law No 5 of 2020 regarding vehicle impoundment, which also mandates public auction of impounded vehicles that are unclaimed within a specified period.