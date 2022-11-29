Sharjah: A 50 per cent discount on traffic fines issued in Sharjah was announced on Tuesday by Sharjah Police, based on the decision of Sharjah Executive Council and coinciding with the UAE’s ongoing celebrations for the upcoming 51st National Day.
The discount covers fines issued before December 1 and the window for payment is open for 51 days - until January 20, 2023.
Police also issued a decision to cancel the impoundment of vehicles and traffic points for the specified period. The reduction applies to all traffic violations committed in the emirate of Sharjah, except for serious violations.
The decision comes to facilitate violators in paying off their fines. Sharjah Police also called on vehicle owners to expedite the payment of fines and take advantage of the discount granted within the specified period and avoid committing violations and accidents by following all traffic rules.
Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Alay Al Naqbi, director of Traffic and Patrol Department at Sharjah Police, said the discount will last for 51 days and urged owners of violations to settle their violations
How the fines can be paid
• Through the Sharjah Police website
• Through the Ministry of Interior app, available for Apple and Android devices
• Through the ‘Sahl’ payment kiosks located in shopping malls and public places