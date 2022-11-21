Abu Dhabi – up to 35 per cent discount

Abu Dhabi has announced a traffic fine discount scheme, which encourages early payment of fines. If you pay off a fine within 60 days of it being issued, you get a discount of 35 per cent. However, if you miss the two-month window, you can still get a discount of 25 per cent if you pay the fine within a year.

To avail the service, you need to hold a credit card or debit card from any one of the five banks affiliated with Abu Dhabi Police for this scheme.

BANKS AFFILIATED WITH ABU DHABI’S TRAFFIC FINE DISCOUNT PROGRAMME: 1. First Abu Dhabi Bank

2. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank

3. Mashreq Bank

4. Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank

5. Emirates Islamic Bank

Apart from a discount on the fines, you can also avail an offer of breaking down bigger fines into monthly installments. To know more, read our detailed guides on the fine discounts here (https://gulfnews.com/living-in-uae/transport/abu-dhabi-how-to-get-up-to-35-per-cent-discount-on-traffic-fines-1.1668092004002) and on the installment service here (https://gulfnews.com/living-in-uae/transport/how-to-pay-traffic-fines-in-instalments-in-abu-dhabi-1.1667402105335).

Ajman – 50 per cent discount

From today, November 21, Ajman Police’s traffic discount scheme has also gone live.

The authority had announced the scheme earlier this month, where motorists can avail a 50 per cent discount on fines issued before November 11.

However, to get the discount, you need to ensure that you settle the fines before January 6, 2023.

Also, it is important to note that the scheme does not cover serious traffic offences like endangering lives, jumping the red light and exceeding a road’s speed limit by more than 80km/hour.

To know more about how to pay the discounted amount for traffic fines in Ajman, read our detailed guide here.

Umm Al Quwain – 50 per cent discount

On November 19, Umm Al Quwain Police announced a discount of 50 per cent on traffic fines that have been issued before October 31, 2022. The scheme is applicable from December 1, 2022 and the discount will stay in effect till January 6, 2023.

The discount, however, does not cover five aggravated offences. To know more click here.

This story will be updated with any further announcements made by police authorities in the UAE related to traffic fine discounts.