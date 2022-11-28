Ajman: Ajman Police recently announced the extension of working hours of the Traffic and Patrol Services Centre at Ajman Police to enable residents to pay their fines.
The official working hours will be from 7.30am to 10pm, from Monday to Thursday. On Fridays, there will be two shifts - the first from 7.30am to 12pm and the second from 4pm until 8pm.
The extension is valid only during traffic fine reduction period - till January 6, 2023 - to ensure the provision of services.
On November 10, Ajman Police announced a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines.
The reduction covers fines issued before November 11 and the window for payment is open until January 6, 2023.
Under the directives of Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, issued a decision to reduce the value of traffic fine by 50 per cent and cancel the impoundment of vehicles and traffic points.
Excluded cases
Maj Gen Al Nuaimi said the decision applies to all traffic violations committed in Ajman, with the exception of serious violations such as driving in a way that endangers the life or safety of others, overtaking in places that are prohibited, exceeding the speed limit by more than 80km/h, making changes to a vehicle without a permit and jumping the red light.
He called on vehicle owners to expedite the payment of fines and take advantage of the discount granted within the specified period and avoid committing violations and accidents by following all traffic rules.
How to pay the fines
Payment of fines during the discount period can be done through the smart apps of the Ministry of Interior and Ajman Police, and via electronic payment on the website of the Ministry of Interior and ‘Sahl’ electronic devices, or by personal attendance to the service centres of Ajman Police.