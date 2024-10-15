Dubai: As part of its participation at Gitex Global tech show, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in collaboration with the International Student Identity Card (ISIC) Association, has introduced the nol Student Package offering a wide range of benefits tailored for school and university students across the UAE, with a particular focus on Dubai.

The nol Student Package offers a range of benefits through a single card. Students can enjoy a 50 per cent discount on all public transport services operated by RTA. The card also provides discounts of up to 70 per cent on local and international brands, both in the UAE and abroad, and can be used as a payment method at retail stores across the UAE.

Additionally, students will receive a personalised international student identification card integrated with the nol card. The card can be requested via the nol Pay app and will be delivered to the specified address.

RTA had signed an agreement with the International Student Identity Card Association during the Middle East and North Africa Transport Congress and Exhibition in February to launch the nol Student Package.

The package can be bought online on the website https://www.mystudentcard.org/