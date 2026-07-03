Morning traffic alert: Last workday commute brings delays on Dubai's major roads

Commuters face heavy traffic on E311 and Al Khail Road before the weekend begins
Dubai: It's another busy start to the day on Dubai's roads, with rush-hour traffic building on key routes from Sharjah into the emirate. While congestion is lighter than usual on some stretches, bottlenecks and reported accidents are slowing traffic on several major highways, according to Google Maps.
Motorists travelling from Sharjah towards Dubai are experiencing only minimal delays on Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) on the final working day of the week.
On Al Khail Road (E44), traffic is heavy to moderate between Ras Al Khor and Meydan, with crawling traffic just before the road merges with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311).
Meanwhile, traffic is heavy on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) from Sharjah towards Dubai, with the worst congestion around Mirdif before easing after Al Warqa. Several accidents have also been reported along the route.
On Emirates Road (E611), heavy traffic is reported around Al Khawaneej.
Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time, maintain a safe following distance and consider alternative routes as traffic volumes increase during the morning rush hour.