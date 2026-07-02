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Morning traffic alert: Heavy congestion hits Dubai's busiest highways

Traffic is building on key roads from Sharjah as the morning rush gathers pace

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
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Morning rush hour traffic from Sharjah to Dubai near Al Qiyada metro station.
Morning rush hour traffic from Sharjah to Dubai near Al Qiyada metro station.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Commuters are facing another busy morning on Dubai's roads, with congestion building on key routes from Sharjah into the emirate as rush-hour traffic gathers pace, according to Google Maps.

Motorists travelling from Sharjah towards Dubai are experiencing delays on Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) from Al Nahda to Abu Hail, with further congestion around the Trade Centre Roundabout. Traffic is also slow near the intersection of Sheikh Rashid Road (D75) and Sheikh Zayed Road (E11).

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On Al Khail Road (E44), traffic is heavy to moderate between Ras Al Khor and Meydan, with additional slowdowns before the Latifa Bint Hamdan Street (D67) interchange and along Dubai Hills.

Meanwhile, traffic is moving at a moderate pace on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) from Sharjah towards Dubai, with the heaviest congestion around Mirdif. Other slow-moving stretches have been reported in Al Warqa, Al Warsan and Al Barari.

Traffic on Emirates Road (E611) is moving relatively smoothly overall.

Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time, maintain a safe following distance and consider alternative routes as traffic volumes increase during the morning rush hour.

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