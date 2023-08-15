Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution (ADNOC Distribution) have launched the ADNOC Mobile Vehicle Inspection Centre.
The inauguration ceremony of the center was attended by Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoun Al Muhairi, Director of the Central Operations Sector at the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police, in the presence of Brigadier General Mohammed Al Braik Al Ameri, Director of the Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Directorate at the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police, and Engineer Badr Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution.
Brig Gen Al Amiri said the opening of the centre comes as part of adopting innovative solutions in line with the leadership’s vision to raise happiness indicators according to the best professional standards, and to ensure the promotion of Abu Dhabi as a safe and secure destination by providing high-quality services and solutions.
How it works
He added that the service will be provided in a wide range of locations in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, from 7am to 3pm, with a service fee of Dh400 for companies, and Dh200 for individuals. The service is requested by contacting calling the toll-free 800300 number of the ADNOC Distribution Customer Service Centre.
Brig Gen Al Amiri stated that the requests submitted are responded to “within hours”, including determining the location, whether in residential areas and parking lots, so that time and effort can be saved in conducting the approved technical examination of their vehicles.
Eng Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, said the opening of the new ADNOC Mobile Vehicle Inspection Centre comes in light of the UAE and ADNOC’s strategy to develop distinguished services that are in line with the changing needs of customers, and to strengthen the infrastructure that supports continuous economic growth at the state level.
He added that the strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Police is in line with the directives of the UAE’s leadership to provide high-quality services, achieve prosperity and well-being for members of society, and improve stability, security and development in line with the best international practices and standards in serving and delighting customers.