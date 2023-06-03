Abu Dhabi: In line with the growing popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) in Abu Dhabi, dedicated new lanes for testing EVs for licensing purposes have opened up in the emirate.
Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with ADNOC Distribution Company, opened two lanes to test EVs - one at the ADNOC Vehicle Inspection Centre in Muroor area, and the other in Al Ain at the Vehicle Inspection Centre in Al Bateen.
The development serves the owners of electric cars with the aim of giving them priority in having their EVs examined through these specially-prepared lanes.
Brigadier General Muhammad Al Buraik Al Amiri, Director of the Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Directorate in the Central Operations Sector, said: “The opening of the two lanes comes as an unprecedented step aimed at achieving the desired and common goals between the two sides and reaching record levels of customer satisfaction within the government directions in implementing the national strategy for quality of life and the rational Abu Dhabi government strategy in taking into account the community’s requirements, by providing innovative services and reaching all groups at the nearest headquarters.”
He added: “The Abu Dhabi Police Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Directorate seeks, in cooperation with the strategic partner, ADNOC Distribution, to provide distinguished and exceptional services within a package of initiatives that aim to develop a joint work system between the two sides in order to improve the level of services provided in the field of technical inspection of light vehicles.”