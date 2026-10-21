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Keolis opens regional headquarters in Dubai to drive Middle East expansion

New Dubai hub to oversee regional operations and pursue major rail and mobility projects

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Frédéric Van Heems, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Keolis Group, and Alistair Gordon, CEO of Keolis Middle East, Asia and Pacific Zone.
Frédéric Van Heems, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Keolis Group, and Alistair Gordon, CEO of Keolis Middle East, Asia and Pacific Zone.
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Dubai: Keolis Group, a global public transport operator, has opened its regional headquarters in Dubai to strengthen its Middle East presence, accelerate business expansion and pursue major transport projects across the region.

The new office will serve as a strategic hub for the group's regional operations, bringing it closer to existing clients and public transport authorities while supporting its ambitions to become a leading mobility operator in the Middle East.

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The move underscores Keolis' long-term commitment to a market experiencing significant investment in rail infrastructure, urban mobility and sustainable public transport.

“The Middle East is a key growth market for Keolis. We have proven we can operate world-class trains, metro and tram systems reliably, from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha. This regional headquarters shows our long-term commitment with our clients, and our readiness to lead the major transport projects that will shape the region's future,” said Frédéric Van Heems, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Keolis Group.

Alistair Gordon, CEO of Keolis Middle East, Asia and Pacific Zone, said the Dubai headquarters would play a central role in the company's regional expansion.

“This headquarters is essential for our growth in the Middle East. It will allow us to work more closely with our clients and support the region's major mobility projects,” Gordon said.

Expanding regional operations

Keolis already operates major transport networks across the Middle East. Since 2018, the group has managed Doha Metro and Lusail Tram in Qatar through a joint venture, including operations during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In the UAE, Keolis MHI began operating and maintaining Dubai Metro and operating Dubai Tram in 2021, in collaboration with Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), serving around one million passengers daily.

In 2026, Keolis Group also launched the UAE's first passenger railway service through a joint venture with Etihad Rail.

Targeting new transport projects

The company plans to pursue opportunities in metro, light rail, intercity and high-speed railway projects, alongside bus rapid transit networks and alternative-energy bus fleets.

Its expansion strategy also includes first- and last-mile connectivity through micromobility, on-demand services and autonomous transport.

Keolis said it would prioritise innovation, particularly artificial intelligence applications in mobility, while supporting the transition towards safer, more efficient and sustainable public transport systems across the region.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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