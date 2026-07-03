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Transport

Illegal mosque parking in Abu Dhabi: UAE motorists warned over fines and violations

Authorities urge disciplined parking near mosques to ensure safety

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Abu Dhabi worshippers urged to use only designated mosque parking areas
Abu Dhabi worshippers urged to use only designated mosque parking areas

Integrated Transport Centre (AD Mobility) and Q Mobility have issued a joint advisory on social media, calling on motorists to avoid parking in undesignated areas near mosques.

The authorities warned that improper parking can obstruct worshippers, pedestrians and emergency vehicles, particularly during busy prayer times.

Motorists have been urged to use designated parking spaces to ensure smooth traffic flow and maintain safe, unhindered access for all visitors.

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“Every parking space matters in mosque areas,” the advisory noted, stressing that responsible parking helps keep the surroundings safe, organised and accessible for everyone, especially during peak congregation periods.

Common violations flagged

Officials highlighted the most frequent parking offences during busy hours, including:

  • Illegal double parking that blocks vehicle movement and exits

  • Parking on sidewalks, restricting pedestrian access

  • Blocking traffic lanes, especially near junctions and main roads

  • Overstaying after prayers, leading to congestion and delays for other worshippers

Fines under UAE traffic law

Under Federal Traffic Law (Article 60), parking behind other vehicles and blocking their movement carries a fine of Dh500.

Authorities also warned that parking in undesignated areas or on sidewalks is a traffic offence punishable by fines of up to Dh1,000, reinforcing the importance of road discipline.

Officials stressed that proper parking behaviour contributes to safer, cleaner and more organised urban spaces, particularly around places of worship.

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