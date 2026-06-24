Heading home? Long queues hit Dubai roads as accidents slow evening commute

Traffic builds on Sheikh Zayed Road, E66 and E311 as rush-hour volumes rise
Dubai: Traffic is building across several of Dubai's major roads on Wednesday evening as commuters make their way home, with the heaviest congestion reported on routes linking Dubai and Sharjah, according to Google Maps.
Long queues are forming on Sheikh Zayed Road (E11), where traffic is slow-moving from DIFC to beyond the Wafi interchange, with multiple accidents reported along the route. A lengthy stretch of congestion is also affecting Dubai-Al Ain Road (E66) from Al Jadaf towards the said interchange.
Pockets of slower traffic are visible on Al Khail Road (E44), particularly around Ras Al Khor, Al Quoz and Dubai Hills, as well as near its merge with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311), where several accidents have been reported. Traffic is also building on E311 near the Dubai Production City exit.
Further along E311, motorists heading towards Sharjah are facing heavy congestion from Mirdif to Muhaisnah.
Stop-start traffic is affecting sections of Umm Suqeim Street (D63), especially near major intersections. Meanwhile, delays continue on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) in the Sharjah-to-Dubai direction, with the slowest stretches around Mirdif before conditions begin to improve near Muhaisnah.
Traffic on Emirates Road (E611) remains relatively free-flowing.
Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time, maintain a safe following distance and consider alternative routes where possible as the evening rush hour intensifies.