Heading home? Dubai-Sharjah commuters face bumper-to-bumper traffic this evening

Delays build on E11, E44 and E311, while Emirates Road remains relatively smooth
Dubai: Commuters are facing another busy evening on Dubai’s roads, with congestion building across major routes and particularly on roads heading towards Sharjah as rush-hour traffic intensifies, according to Google Maps.
Motorists heading towards Sharjah are facing bumper-to-bumper traffic on Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) from Deira. Heavy traffic is also reported on Sheikh Rashid Road (D75) from Karama towards Bur Dubai, particularly near its junction with E11, while D88 through Karama is also slow-moving.
On Al Khail Road (E44), pockets of heavy to moderate traffic are reported between Dubai Hills and Ras Al Khor, with the slowest stretch near Dubai Hills Mall. Traffic is also building near the Dubai Production City exit towards E311.
Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) is seeing slow-moving traffic from Nad Al Hamar towards Muhaisnah, with accidents reported along the route. Moderate traffic is also affecting stretches around Arjan, Al Barari, Nad Al Sheba and parts of Dubai South.
Traffic on Emirates Road (E611) remains relatively smooth overall, although motorists are facing some delays around Al Ttay.
Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time, maintain a safe following distance and consider alternative routes as the evening rush hour intensifies.