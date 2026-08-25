GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Heading home? Dubai-Sharjah commuters face bumper-to-bumper traffic this evening

Delays build on E11, E44 and E311, while Emirates Road remains relatively smooth

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Heavy traffic towards Sharjah and accidents on E311 add to the evening commute.
Heavy traffic towards Sharjah and accidents on E311 add to the evening commute.
Gulf News archives

Dubai: Commuters are facing another busy evening on Dubai’s roads, with congestion building across major routes and particularly on roads heading towards Sharjah as rush-hour traffic intensifies, according to Google Maps.

Motorists heading towards Sharjah are facing bumper-to-bumper traffic on Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) from Deira. Heavy traffic is also reported on Sheikh Rashid Road (D75) from Karama towards Bur Dubai, particularly near its junction with E11, while D88 through Karama is also slow-moving.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

On Al Khail Road (E44), pockets of heavy to moderate traffic are reported between Dubai Hills and Ras Al Khor, with the slowest stretch near Dubai Hills Mall. Traffic is also building near the Dubai Production City exit towards E311.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) is seeing slow-moving traffic from Nad Al Hamar towards Muhaisnah, with accidents reported along the route. Moderate traffic is also affecting stretches around Arjan, Al Barari, Nad Al Sheba and parts of Dubai South.

Traffic on Emirates Road (E611) remains relatively smooth overall, although motorists are facing some delays around Al Ttay.

Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time, maintain a safe following distance and consider alternative routes as the evening rush hour intensifies.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Huge traffic at Damascus road in Dubai.

Dubai-Sharjah traffic update: Key roads face delays

1m read
The partial closure will begin on Sunday, August 23, and remain in place until Friday, August 28.

Sharjah announces six-day road closure near Al Hazana

1m read
UAE traffic alert: Accident causes delays on SMBZ road

UAE traffic alert: Accident causes delays on SMBZ road

1m read
Commuters advised to check live traffic updates and allow extra travel time amid heavy morning congestion in Dubai and Sharjah.

Stuck in traffic? Major delays reported on these roads

2m read