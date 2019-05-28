Parking to be free, Metro to run till 2am during the long break after Ramadan

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced its timings for the Eid Al Fitr holidays on Tuesday.

All paid parking zones, except for multi-storey car parks will be free from Sunday June 2 to Thursday June 9.

Metro Stations on the Red Line will be operating Monday to Thursday from 5am to 2am; on Friday from 10am to 2am; and on Saturday from 5am to 2am .

Metro Stations on the Green Line will be operating from Monday to Thursday from 5:30am to 2am (of the following day); on Friday from 10am to 2am (of the following day); and on Saturday from 5:30am to 2am (of the following day).

Metro feeder bus stations at Al Rashidiya, Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta, Burj Khalifa, Abu Hail, and Etisalat will be in service from 5am to 2:10am (of the following day). The timing of the feeder bus service will be synchronised with the timing of the metro timetables.

Dubai Tram will be operating from Saturday to Thursday from 6am to 1am (of the following day), and on Friday from 9am to 1am (of the following day).

All service providers centres (Technical Testing) will be closed from Monday to Friday. Shamil Service Centres (Al Aded, Qusais, Nad Al Hamar and Muhaisina) will be closed from Sunday to Friday.

Customers’ happiness centres will be closed from Sunday to Saturday. The Smart Customers Happiness Centres at Umm Ramool and RTA Head Office will be operating 24/7 as usual.

The timing of public buses (Dubai Bus) for main bus stations, such as Gold Souq, will be 4:25am to 00:29am (past midnight). Al Ghubaiba Station will be in service from 4:14am to 00:58am (past midnight).