From Ferrari World thrills in Abu Dhabi to breaking it down in Dubai’s Smash Room

Eid celebrations at Ferrari World, Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Supplied

Eid Al Fitr celebrations are not just about the fireworks and the headline-events, but rather a time to spend quality time with family and friends.

Gulf News tabloid! puts together a guide for having a week of celebrations this Eid, along with various mall activations that includes a thrilling ride to Agrabah with the beloved Aladdin.

ABU DHABI

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi

Ferrari World, Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Supplied

The Abu Dhabi-based amusement park will his host the Rollercoaster Rally will be on the first day of Eid Al Fitr. This is a call for all adrenaline junkies to gain free access to the venue from 6pm until midnight.

The Roller Coaster Rally will include access to the world’s fastest rollercoaster, Formula Rossa, or Flying Aces, with speeds up to 120 kmph. The event will include a live DJ, roaming entertainment and scheduled shows in La Piazza Scale.

Details: Ticket prices for one ride are set at Dh60, or opt for unlimited access to rides for Dh100.

Ramadan & Eid Festival 2019

This exhibition, which combines a consumer show with traditional celebrations, is being held at Adnec and will run until June 5.

The event showcases consumer goods, gift items, Arabic food, toys and games, as well as traditional song and dance to bring in the festivities.

Details: Daily until June 5, from 9am until 11pm at Adnec, Abu Dhabi.

DUBAI

Wild Wadi Waterpark

Thrill-seekers can avail a summer offer this Eid Al Fitr. Entry for GCC residents over 1.1 meters tall is Dh249 and under is Dh149 - this is inclusive of a meal, redeemable at the Julshan’s Burger and Dogs inside the waterpark.

Details: Tickets available online.

Eid Big Bazaar

From now until June 6, shoppers can stock up on Eid Al Fitr gifts for family and friends at the Big Bazaar. Returning for another year, the event at Dubai World Trade Centre offers not-to-be missed sales and promotions on everything ranging from clothes, to perfumes and even toys for the children.

Details: At Dubai World Trade Centre at Za’abeel Hall 4 from 7pm until 2am. Free entry.

OliOli Family Pass

The Dubai-based children’s experiential play museum has launched an exclusive ‘My OliOli Family’ pass, offering special prices for families of four up to families of 10.

Families come together and bond whilst ‘learning through the art of play’ at its eight galleries with activities to suit all. Visitors will be able to recharge their batteries with special Eid treats baked for the occasion, including maamoul, kunafa and baklava, at the La Petite Treehouse Cafe.

Details: Family passes start at Dh299. From 9am to 9pm (Tuesday to Saturday); 9am to 7pm (Sunday to Monday), Al Quoz 1.

Sheibitna Eid storytelling

The Dubai Mall is hosting a meet and greet with Sheibitna, a grandfatherly figure who will celebrate the occasion by telling stories and sharing seasonal treats with the children. Real-life grandfathers from seniors’ homes across the UAE will add their own unique voices to this experience.

Details: Runs until June 8. Free to attend. More details on The Dubai Mall website.

Dubai Desert Road Run

In the final event of the Dubai Desert Road Run season, runners of all ability can head to the Sevens Stadium on Al Ain Road to test their fitness levels.

You can opt to run 3km, 5km or 10km, and race against your own personal best times, or other runners. All those who take part in the traffic-free stadium run and complete their chosen distance, will take a medal home.

The fastest three in each age group will all receive a trophy. The series of runs centres around a race village at the stadium, where runners can also win on-the-spot prizes in a raffle draw, and indulge in post-race food and drink. Spectating is free.

Details: On June 7 at The Sevens Stadium. If you want to take part, make sure you register online in advance and pre-register. Tickets priced from Dh105. From 6am.

Children’s City

The science-based learning centre for children is hosting a range of interactive exhibitions and workshops on a range of subjects. Children can learn about the human body and international cultures, or attend themed weeks to see films, join workshops and more.

The event will be hosted on the second and third day of Eid.

Details: From 11am to 1pm and from 4pm until 6pm. Tickets priced at Dh10 for children and Dh15 for adults. People of determination with two accompanying persons can visit for free.

Legoland

The Dubai Parks and Resorts venue is gearing up to celebrate Eid Al Fitr with five days of entertainment, starting on June 3. Children can be part of a building experience at Miniland, where they can build traditional Arabic lanterns out of Lego bricks.

Details: Opening hours throughout Eid Al Fitr holiday period are 10am to 8pm for the theme park and until 6pm for the water park.

The Smash Room

Bring out all your frustrations in one big smash as the popular Al Quoz venue has an Eid deal ready for a fun evening out.

With four rooms, each of which being able to accommodate 4-5 people, the Eid package includes 40 glasses and two electronic items the whole family can smash. Visitors will be providied protective clothing and helmets and gloves.

Details: Packages for families start from Dh200 for two adults and two children. The Smash Room is located on 195 Umm Suqeim Street in Al Quoz.

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai

The beach club is running a three-day Eid promotion with a pool party, including bubble machines, confetti, water guns and inflatables. From June 5 to 7, from 11am to 8pm. The first 100 ladies will receive complimentary access.

Details: At Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai, Pearl Jumeira, Dubai.

Ripe Market

As part of the summer period, the Ripe Market has returned once again to Dubai Festival City Mall. Bargain-hunters can browse a variety of local designers and feast at food trucks and stalls from now until August 4.

Details: At Dubai Festival City Mall, every Friday from 5pm until midnight. Free to attend.

SHARJAH

Museum Events

Enjoy various entertaining and educational events at Sharjah Discovery Centre and Sharjah Science Museum on the second and third day of Eid Al Fitr.

On this occasion, the centre and the museum presents educational programmes, various cultural competitions and a handicraft workshop, in an effort to enrich the popular tradition through educating people about the UAE’s customs.

Details: At the Sharjah Discovery Centre and Sharjah Science Museum. Free to attend.

MALL ACTIVITIES

ABU DHABI AND AL AIN

The Galleria Mall, Al Maryah Island

The mall is hosting Eid Al Fitr themed activities throughout the first week of June. Events and activities will include a children’s arts and crafts corner, a henna station, live Al Ayalah performances, a hospitality tent and a falcon display.

Al Wahda Mall

The mall will celebrate Eid across three days with fun traditional and modern roaming entertainers.

Mushrif Mall

The mall will be hosting Eid activities that include traditional and modern Arabic stage shows over the three days.

Khalidiyah Mall

During the Eid holidays, guests can also visit the mall to see the different performances and roaming activities.

Al Raha Mall

The mall has organised an exciting kids area for art and crafts, activities like card making for Eid, coloring, face painting, balloon bending, magic shows to entertain the kids as well as dance performance for the mall visitors during shopping as entertainment which includes the Dabka, Shandelier, Shamadan and butterfly dance etc.

Mazyad Mall

Over Eid, the mall will host a variety of Russian, Brazilian, Mexican, masquerade, carnival and fusion dance show,s as well as family games and competitions. Families can take part in competitions and win vouchers. They can also enjoy games such as darts, bowling, golf and shootout as well as a face painting and a henna corner.

Al Ain Malls

In Al Ain, Al Foah Mall during Eid, will host games, magic shows, Tanura dance, mascots, hip-hop dancers and jugglers.

Bargain hunters can head to Barari Outlet Mall in Al Ain which will host 24-hour sales over the Eid period starting June 5 and ending June 6. The Barari Outlet Mall has a lineup of exciting activities for the three days of Eid that includes kids workshops (sand art, colouring and free kids drawing), clown shows, mascots of different characters, magic show, a butterfly show, Tanura show and a Latino dance show.

DUBAI

Ibn Battuta Mall

Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

The mall is celebrating Eid Al Fitr with Aladdin-themed interactive shows, meet and greet sessions, arts and craft workshops, roaming entertainment and more from June 6 to 8.

Held at China Court, the festivities will pay tribute to Middle Eastern folklore, featuring an Aladdin-themed stage show with fairy tales, genies, a magic carpet and a fantasy land. Children can enjoy four shows daily, each followed by a meet and greet and photo opportunity with Aladdin, Princess Jasmine, and Genie. Timings are 5.30pm, 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Youngsters can also participate in Aladdin-themed arts and crafts workshops at India Court to give flight to their imagination, from 2pm to 10pm daily.

Mall of the Emirates

The mall is giving away Dh5,000 every day. Shop for Dh600 and get a chance to win the cash prize in mall gift cards from June 1 to 8. The mall has also organised an interactive Toys Factory show to keep young visitors entertained. The mall will come host performances by dancers, circus performers and acrobats four times daily from June 4 to 6.

City Centre Mirdif

The first 40 visitors to buy a Mall GiftCard worth Dh1,000 until June 8 will receive a Mall GiftCard worth Dh100. Children’s favourite cartoon characters will be stopping by as well during Eid.

City Centre Deira

Shopping for Dh500 will give customers a chance to spin the life-size wheel in the mall to win instant prizes and Mall GiftCards.

Circus performers will be roaming the mall to entertain visitors with tricks, juggling and unicycling. Enjoy the shows four times daily during the three-day celebration.

SHARJAH

Sahara Centre