Dubai South and Sharjah see heavy traffic delays on Tuesday morning commute

E311, E11, 611 and key Sharjah corridors see major rush-hour congestion
Dubai: Motorists across Dubai and Sharjah faced a slow start to the working week, with live traffic maps showing heavy congestion building on several major routes during Tuesday's morning commute. Emirates Road (E611) is also carrying heavy volumes this morning, with slow-moving traffic building through the main interchanges as commuters head into Dubai.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) through Dubai South saw heavy delays, with traffic backing up near the Dubai South Sales Centre and continuing through to the D53 interchange. The congestion stretched past Jabal Ali Industrial Third and National Industries Park, with knock-on delays affecting the Dubai South Logistics District and Dubai South Commercial District.
A second, shorter patch of slow traffic was reported further north on the E311 near Jumeirah Village Triangle, just ahead of the Al Khail Road interchange. Drivers passing through Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai Sports City and Dubai Production City, however, saw clearer roads.
The Dubai–Sharjah corridor saw some of the heaviest traffic of the morning. Al Ittihad Road (E11) was congested from Al Mamzar and Al Khan through to Bu Shaghara, while Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road slowed considerably through the Industrial Area, University City and the stretch approaching SAIF Zone.
Additional delays were reported near Muhaisnah and Industrial Area 6. Adding to the disruption, a section of S112 near University City was closed to traffic, with queues building on the approach as vehicles sought alternative routes.
Commuters heading toward Dubai South or across into Sharjah may want to build in extra time or consider alternate routes where possible.