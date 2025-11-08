RTA advises early travel to avoid traffic jams
Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has advised motorists to plan their trips in advance as traffic delays are expected on the exit road leading to Dubai Parks and Resorts during the Untold Dubai music festival, taking place from November 6 to 9, 2025.
The RTA said heavy traffic is anticipated between 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. throughout the event period. Drivers are urged to start their journeys early to ensure smooth travel and avoid congestion near the venue.
The four-day event is expected to be one of the largest music festivals ever staged in the Middle East.
