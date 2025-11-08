GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Dubai RTA warns of possible delays near Dubai Parks and Resorts during ‘Untold Dubai’ festival

RTA advises early travel to avoid traffic jams

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
The RTA urged motorists to plan their journeys in advance and use alternative routes where possible to avoid delays.
The RTA urged motorists to plan their journeys in advance and use alternative routes where possible to avoid delays.
Gulf News archives

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has advised motorists to plan their trips in advance as traffic delays are expected on the exit road leading to Dubai Parks and Resorts during the Untold Dubai music festival, taking place from November 6 to 9, 2025.

The RTA said heavy traffic is anticipated between 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. throughout the event period. Drivers are urged to start their journeys early to ensure smooth travel and avoid congestion near the venue.

The four-day event is expected to be one of the largest music festivals ever staged in the Middle East.  

Related Topics:
RTADubai

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

RTA announces major traffic diversions on emirates road to Sharjah

Dubai announces temporary closure on Airport Road

1m read
By linking the Operations Control Centre (OCC) directly with the Engineering Control Centre (ECC), the RTA marks a pivotal step under its Strategic Plan 2030.

Dubai Metro completes control centre integration

2m read
Plan your journeys ahead and use the suggested alternative routes to ensure a smooth commute.

Dubai to close key roads on Sunday for Dubai Ride 2025

1m read
RTA warns of expected delays on Airport Road this Sunday. Picture used for illustrative purposes

UAE traffic alert: Expect delays on Dubai airport road

1m read