Dubai RTA to conduct strategic Metro depot drill tomorrow

The exercise will run from 1am to 4.30am in coordination with Dubai Police, Dubai Civil Defence and other government entities, the RTA said in a post on X.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.