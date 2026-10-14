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Dubai RTA to conduct strategic Metro depot drill tomorrow

The exercise at Al Rashidiya Metro Depot will run from 1am to 4.30am

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Dubai RTA to conduct strategic Metro depot drill tomorrow

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will conduct a strategic drill at Al Rashidiya Metro Depot in the early hours of Thursday, October 15.

The exercise will run from 1am to 4.30am in coordination with Dubai Police, Dubai Civil Defence and other government entities, the RTA said in a post on X.

The drill forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen emergency preparedness and ensure the safety and security of the Dubai Metro network.

The RTA did not provide further details about the exercise.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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