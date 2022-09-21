Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is taking part in the International Trade Convention and Fair for Transport Technology (InnoTrans 2022) in Berlin, Germany to showcase a host of projects and initiatives to attract foreign direct investments.
“InnoTrans is an important global event that brings together a variety of government, semi-government and private entities specialised in the field of transport from all over the world under one roof,” noted Ahmed Hashim Bahrozyan, CEO of RTA’s Public Transport Agency.
He added: “This event is a great opportunity to exchange experiences, information, and knowledge and keep abreast of the latest technologies of transportation such as innovation, artificial intelligence, data science and analysis, and the internet of Things among others. It also illustrates the benefits of such cutting-edge technologies in providing services to a broad spectrum of mass transit riders.”
RTA stand
The RTA stand at InnoTrans 2022 that will run until September 23 is showcasing Dubai’s key projects and initiatives in the field of public transport, highlighted by the award-winning online platform for the engineering information of the Dubai Metro.
Other members of the RTA delegation include RTA board member Mohammed Obaid Al Mulla, director of rail operations Hassan Al Mattawa, and director of rail maintenance Mohammed Al Amiri.