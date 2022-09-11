Dubai: Around 5 million people in the UAE and abroad benefited from 43 social responsibility initiatives of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in the last five years, its ‘7th Sustainability Report 2021’ released on Sunday shows.
Meanwhile, mass transit means and shared transport - on Dubai Metro, Dubai Tram, public buses, marine transport means, e-hail rides, smart rental cars, and taxis - lifted about 461 million riders in 2021, compared to 346 million in 2020. The daily average ridership of public transport means and taxis last year clocked 1.3 million riders, compared to 948,000 in 2020.
The report showcases RTA’s practices in matters related to the Environment, Society, and Governance (ESG). The publishing of the report reflects RTA’s “keenness to enhance transparency and disclosure of its annual performance in sustainability”.
RTA is among the first public transport entities transport worldwide that publishes its sustainability report as per the latest GRI standards, which will be mandatory in 2023.
Green drive
In second sustainability pillar (Environmental Stewardship), the report indicated that the number of users of public transport and shared mobility means increased by 18.5 per cent. Also, as a result of implementing 36 energy and green economy initiatives, RTA achieved record savings in 2021 exceeding 68 million kilowatt-hours of electricity, and 43 million litres of fuel.
The initiatives also contributed to eliminating emissions of 155,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) equivalent and diverting about 450,000 tonnes of waste from landfill through effective waste management practices.
RTA had developed a roadmap to achieve zero-emission from public transport means by 2050.
Exceeding targets
In the third sustainability pillar (Economic Prosperity), the report stated that RTA had achieved 161 per cent of its planned achievement related to cost rationalisation. In the meantime, RTA’s suppliers’ satisfaction rating clocked 91.8 per cent, and asset value maximisation reached 110 per cent through implementing a host of initiatives compatible with the strategic objective of financial sustainability. In 2021, RTA also developed an asset management roadmap up to 2030.