Dubai: Bus, taxi and limousine drivers, as well as school transport attendants, can now get permits digitally, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced on Thursday.
The permits are accessible via RTA’s website and RTA Dubai Drive app. The move is part of RTA’s transformation of services to digital platforms. It is also in line with the Smart City initiative and RTA’s 3rd strategic goal (People Happiness).
Smart transactions
Saeed Al Ramsi, director of drivers affairs at RTA’s Public Transport Agency, said: “The aim of the new digital permits for practicing professional passenger transport drivers (bus and taxi drivers and limousine chauffeurs) as well as school transport attendants is to bring happiness to customers through offering services that save their time and effort. It enables them to have such permits issued via smart channels and obtain digital cards via RTA’s app on smartphones.”
He added: “RTA is keen to keep pace with the government’s directions, especially with regards to providing convenient services that add to customers’ happiness, a top priority of RTA’s strategies and service products.”