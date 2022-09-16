Dubai: If you are planning to head to the beach on Friday, be careful as a rough sea warning is out due to strong winds.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking sunny to partly cloudy and dusty at times.
The NCM issued alerts due to dusty conditions and rough seas.
Strong winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust hinders visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 80 per cent. The humidity is expected to be the highest at night and on Saturday morning over northern areas.
Temperatures are expected to gradually decrease, especially over the coast. On average temperatures are expected to be in the mid 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 45°C. Dubai is currently at 29°C with mostly sunny skies.