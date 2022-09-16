Dubai: The United Arab Emirates has emerged the number one destination across Middle East, Africa and Asia, and among the top 10 global destinations out of 197 countries to relocate for expatriates, a latest survey revealed.

According to the annual flagship 360° Global Well-Being Survey 2022 by Cigna — the global health services company, four per cent of all global expats want to relocate to the UAE, Now in its eighth edition, the annual global survey by Cigna says expatriates who move to the UAE record a longer period of stay in the country, when compared with expats moving to any other country in the world.

The average expat length of stay in the UAE (4.4 years) is significantly higher against the global average (3.2 years) — a reflection of the better quality of life, finances, and a more stable job market in the country. Post the pandemic, UAE residents are also more conscious of their health and well-being with improved scores across all health indices.

Progressive policy changes

The country’s overall well-being grew by 2.1, the highest among all countries across the world. This has been due to progressive policy changes, new visa regulations, and increased resident confidence on the country’s economic growth over the past two years.

The findings of the Cigna 360° Global Well-Being Survey 2022 were unveiled at a media round-table in Dubai in the presence of Jerome Droesch, CEO of Cigna International Markets for Domestic Health and Health Services.

Interesting insight

“Cigna has continually invested in keeping a pulse on the health and well-being of people in the UAE. As with our surveys over the years, our eighth annual 360° Global Well-Being Survey has revealed interesting insights into people’s well-being — with UAE ranking among the best in the world,” said Droesch.

The survey has also brought out critical pointers in the race for talent, as more employees evaluate their career goals. Droesch said, “Employee health and well-being has become paramount, and employers need to step up to create an environment where employees feel more cared for, supported and can grow in their personal and professional capacities. The Cigna survey sheds light on opportunities organisations can capitalise on to build awareness, drive change in this direction and improve their positions as attractive places to work for.”

The eighth annual 360° Global Well-Being Survey 2022 was conducted by Cigna in April and May 2022, covering 11,922 respondents aged 18-65 years across key markets worldwide.

The top findings from the Cigna 360° Global Well-Being Survey 2022

* UAE ranks well above the global average in overall well-being

* UAE has scored 68.2 on the well-being index, significantly above the global average of 62.9, followed by the USA, UK, China, Spain, and Australia. Compared to 2021.

* Physical well-being: UAE — 65.3, Global — 59.9

* Social well-being: UAE — 67.1, Global — 62.9

* Family well-being: UAE — 73.1, Global — 67.1,

* Financial well-being: UAE — 59.8, Global — 56

* Work well-being: UAE — 71.7, Global — 69.5

Residents place priority on high-quality family time

* 56.4% of UAE residents say they enjoy high-quality family time compared to the global average of 45.5%

* Close family ties continue to remain important for people in the UAE

* Increased choices enable people in UAE to re-evaluate their lifestyle and workplace

* 52% of residents in the UAE expressed trust in virtual health consultation as opposed to 41% globally.