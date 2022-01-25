1.1170799-2558404360
Morning rush-hour traffic on Mohammed Bin Zayed Road in Dubai. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) cautioned commuters on Tuesday morning about a delay in traffic movement on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, between Abu Dhabi borders and Expo Road towards Sharjah, and on Expo Road, between Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Rd and Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Road towards Lehbab.

In a tweet today, RTA said: ‘A delay is expected on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Rd. between #AbuDhabi borders and Expo Rd. towards Sharjah, and on Expo Rd. between Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Rd and Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Rd. towards Lehbab.’

