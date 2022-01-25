Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) cautioned commuters on Tuesday morning about a delay in traffic movement on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, between Abu Dhabi borders and Expo Road towards Sharjah, and on Expo Road, between Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Rd and Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Road towards Lehbab.
