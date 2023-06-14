Dubai: Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) has deployed a fleet of 600 motorbikes to provide delivery services for commercial enterprises in the private sector. The service can be availed by restaurants, retailers and other establishments via smart platforms and apps. Starting the service with 600 motorbikes, DTC intends to increase the fleet to 990 motorbikes by the end of the year.
DTC CEO Mansoor Al Falasi said: “DTC offers cutting-edge motorbikes driven by highly efficient and qualified drivers who conform to best practices to ensure safe delivery services to customers. DTC’s fleet of motorbikes are equipped with safety features monitored by the latest tracking devices as well as a 24/7 control centre."
He added: "DTC’s professional team is eager to provide top-notch services in terms of operation, tracking, and maintenance, and the service preserves the identity of the brands of companies in contract with DTC.”
Al Falasi that the delivery service provided by DTC, which is part of Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), meets the increasing demand for the delivery services in Dubai.