Martino Picotti, general manager of Lamborghini Abu Dhabi and Dubai, said the Temerario was the latest addition to the carmaker’s collaboration with Dubai Police.

Colonel Mohammad Abdulrahman Abdulwahid, director of the Tourist Police Department at Dubai Police, said the patrols operate in popular tourist destinations and busy areas, allowing residents and visitors to meet officers and learn about police services.

He added that the vehicles help raise awareness of police services and public safety while giving visitors opportunities to interact with officers.

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