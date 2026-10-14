The car was introduced in partnership with Lamborghini Abu Dhabi and Dubai
Dubai Police have added the Lamborghini Temerario, a hybrid supercar that accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in 2.7 seconds, to their luxury patrol fleet.
The car was introduced in partnership with Lamborghini Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Lamborghini Temerario delivers 920hp
The Temerario is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine and three electric motors, which together produce 920 horsepower.
How Dubai Police use their luxury patrol fleet
Brigadier Saeed Al Hajri, director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation at Dubai Police, said the fleet helps strengthen engagement with the community.
“Our luxury patrol fleet represents an innovative approach to policing, combining an effective security presence with community and tourist engagement,” he said.
He added that the vehicles help raise awareness of police services and public safety while giving visitors opportunities to interact with officers.
Colonel Mohammad Abdulrahman Abdulwahid, director of the Tourist Police Department at Dubai Police, said the patrols operate in popular tourist destinations and busy areas, allowing residents and visitors to meet officers and learn about police services.
He also highlighted the role of private-sector partnerships in developing the fleet.
Martino Picotti, general manager of Lamborghini Abu Dhabi and Dubai, said the Temerario was the latest addition to the carmaker’s collaboration with Dubai Police.