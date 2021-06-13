Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is moving three driver licensing services from “customers’ happiness centres” to smart and electronic channels from mid-June.
Services being migrated online include applications for renewing driver licence, replacement of lost or damaged driver licence, and the issuance of experience certificate for drivers.
Sultan Al Marzooqi, Director of Drivers Licensing, Licensing Agency, RTA, said: “Applications for renewing driver licence service are now provided through the RTA’s Dubai Drive App, website, self-service kiosks and approved eyesight testing centres. The replacement of lost or damaged driver licence service is available on RTA App and website. Applications for drivers’ experience certificates are now open through RTA’s website, Dubai Drive App and self-service kiosks.”
He added: “The digitisation of these licensing services is part of RTA’s drive to migrate to electronic and smart platforms for offering services compatible with the government’s paperless services strategy.”