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Dubai delivery riders get new e-bike service in 11 areas

New e-bike hubs support faster short-distance deliveries across Dubai

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Dubai delivery riders get new e-bike service in 11 areas

Dubai is expanding its push for greener and more efficient last-mile deliveries, with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) launching an e-bike delivery service across 11 authorised locations.

The initiative is designed for short-distance deliveries, helping reduce reliance on delivery vehicles while improving connectivity between key areas and supporting more sustainable urban mobility.

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E-bike delivery service expands across Dubai

The service follows a successful trial and is now being rolled out to seven additional areas across the emirate.

The authorised locations include:

  • Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard

  • Dubai Media City

  • Al Twar 1

  • Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT)

  • Al Twar 2

  • Al Qusais 1

  • Dubai Marina

Supporting faster, greener deliveries

The e-bike service is intended to provide delivery riders with a flexible option for shorter trips, potentially reducing the need for larger delivery vehicles in busy urban areas.

It also supports first- and last-mile connectivity, helping link delivery points more efficiently within communities and commercial districts.

Part of Dubai’s sustainable transport push

The initiative forms part of Dubai’s wider efforts to promote sustainable transportation solutions and improve mobility across the city.

By expanding e-bike use for short-distance deliveries, the RTA aims to support a more efficient delivery sector while contributing to Dubai’s long-term sustainability and mobility goals.

Related Topics:
RTADubai

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