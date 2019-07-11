He will also have to pay Dh 3.4 million in blood money for the families of the victims

Rescue workers extricate passengers from the bus. Image Credit: Dubai Police

Dubai: The driver of a bus that crashed in Dubai last month killing 17 passengers, was sentenced to seven years and Dh3.4 million in blood money for the families of the victims, a court heard on Thursday.

The 53-year-old Omani driver was charged of causing the wrongful death of 17 passengers and injuring 13 others.

Dubai Traffic Court ordered the driver be deported after serving his jail term, in addition to paying a Dh50,000 fine. His license was suspended for one year.

The Muscat-to-Dubai Mwasalat bus service struck an overhead height barrier at 94 km/h on June 6 at the turn off from Mohammad Bin Zayed Road leading onto Rashidiya Road, where it was due to make a scheduled stop at Rashidiya Metro. The driver took a wrong turn left not designated for buses which led to the height restriction, instead of going right.

Prosecutor Salah Bu Farousha Al Felasi, director of Traffic Prosecution, said earlier that the driver could not follow the signboards as the sun shade had obstructed his view.

How the accident happened. Image Credit: Gulf News

“He admitted to lowering the sun shade and didn’t notice the signboards or warning signs, despite having used the road several times before the accident,” said Al Felasi. “His reckless driving, not paying attention to the road, and his speeding, caused the disaster,” he said.

According to Dubai Prosecution, there are two lanes for buses and taxis in the four-lane road leading to the entrance of Al Rashidiya Metro station. There are also flashing light signboards about 342 metres from the location of the accident to warn drivers of the upcoming height restriction, speed bumps, and two big signboards to warn drivers to stay in lane before the barrier.

After hitting the barrier at 94 km/h in an area with a 40 km/h speed limit, the bus stopped 44 metres away from the point of impact.