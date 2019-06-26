17 people died in a bus crash on June 6 in Dubai; the bus was from Oman

Dubai: The driver of the tourist bus that crashed on Mohammad Bin Zayed road in Dubai on June 6, leading to the death of 17 passengers, was driving at 94 km/h and didn’t follow signboards - an official said on Wednesday.

Thirteen other passengers were also seriously injured in the road crash.

The tourist bus was carrying 31 passengers of different nationalities travelling from Oman to Dubai, and crashed in to a signboard at Al Rashidiya exit towards the metro station at 5.40pm.

The 53-year-old driver was referred to Traffic Court over charges of wrongly causing death to the 17 passengers and injuring 13 others, Prosecutor Salah Bu Farousha Al Felasi, director of Traffic Prosecution said.

Prosecution added that the punishment could reach seven years and a fine. He may also have to pay Dh3.4 million in blood money.

The crash occurred after the driver wrongly entered a road not designated for buses, when going towards Al Rashidiya metro station.

The bus crashed into a height barrier, which slashed the rear window, cut into the left side of the bus and killed passengers sitting on that side. The impact of the crash on passengers sitting on the left side of the bus led to them being smashed against the metal barrier. The driver also had minor injuries.

A seasoned driver

While being treated for his injuries at that time, the driver's son spoke to Gulf News saying, "“I don’t know what exactly happened. He said he couldn’t see the height barrier and couldn’t stop the bus in time.”