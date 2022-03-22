Dubai: The second edition of the Dubai Metro Music Festival organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), in collaboration with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), is drawing to a close on Tuesday night after seven days of performances from artists across the world.
The week-long celebration of global music brought together an eclectic group of over 20 musicians from around the world who captivated metro commuters with their live performances at five Dubai metro stations, from March 16 to 22.
Over a period of seven days, five metro stations – Expo 2020, Jebel Ali, Mall of the Emirates, Burjuman and Union metro stations – served as stages for performances that added a new creative energy to Dubai’s urban spaces and highlighted the city’s inclusive spirit, cosmopolitanism and openness. The performances also demonstrated the power of music as a universal language to go beyond cultural and national differences, to bring people together.
Wider campaign
The festival was held as part of the ongoing #DubaiDestinations campaign focused on highlighting the exceptional experiences, events and activities of #DubaiArtSeason.
Musicians hailing from a wide array of nationalities including Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Ecuador, Egypt, India, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, France, Indonesia, Mexico, Philippines, Portugal, South Africa, Trinidad and Tobago and Syria, apart from the UAE, entertained audiences with their musical performances featuring string, percussion, wind and other unusual instruments.
Vast numbers of commuters flocked to the metro stations to watch performances featuring innovative instruments and offbeat musical styles from both traditional and non-traditional genres of music.
The initiative forms part of a series of joint projects undertaken by Brand Dubai in partnership with RTA to celebrate culture, art, creativity and aesthetic appreciation in the city.