Dubai: Emirati electronic drummer Maitha Al Mansoori is touching people’s hearts with her delightful musical performance at the weeklong Dubai Metro Music Festival, happening until March 22 at five metro stations across Dubai.
Al Mansoori is standing out for her ability to add oriental melodies to western songs while playing the electronic drums, a modern instrument that first originated in the west.
She said: “I love playing the drums because it allows me to express my energy and ideas. The drum is a unique and distinctive instrument that adds a lot of excitement to various songs and melodies,”
Al Mansoori, who is also passionate about playing several other musical instruments such as oxylivon, piano and flute, wow the crowds of metro commuters gathered to cheer and clap for her in appreciation of the delightful melodies.
Showcase of talent and creativity
“The Festival is such a wonderful platform for all artists to play their music in front of huge crowds of people coming from different cultural backgrounds,” noted Al Mansoori, adding: “Events like the Dubai Metro Music Festival provide artists an opportunity to showcase their talent and creativity and also enhance their skill sets.
Organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), in collaboration with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the second edition of the Dubai Metro Music Festival is taking place until March 22.
Where to watch
A total of 20 home-grown and international artistes are showcasing their talents at five metro stations across Dubai, including Expo 2020, Jabal Ali, Mall of the Emirates, Burjuman and Union. The public will be able to watch the live performances from 4pm to 10pm daily until March 22. All the performances by the 20 musicians will be rotated across the duration of the festival to cover all five metro stations.