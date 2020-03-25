Abu Dhabi Police are patrolling the streets to ensure residents comply with the directives issued by the Ministry of Interior and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Police in the emirate of Abu Dhabi are calling on residents to stay at home, and to follow the advice of only stepping out when necessary.

Police cars patrolling the city can be heard calling out to people, urging them to stay indoors.

“For your safety and the safety of others, stay home. You are responsible for your safety, and the safety of your family and the community at large,” announced police officers in a number of different languages, including Arabic and English.

The measures comes after the Ministry of Interior and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) issued a statement on March 23, urging UAE citizens, residents and visitors to limit social contacts and avoid crowded places to ensure their safety and wellbeing.

The public were also urged to use their own family cars with a maximum of three individuals per vehicle, not to visit public places and maintain social distancing protocols during family gatherings.